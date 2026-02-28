New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): The World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia Region on Saturday congratulated the Government of India on the national launch of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign aimed at preventing cervical cancer among adolescent girls.

Dr Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge, WHO South-East Asia, said on X, "This landmark step, led at the highest level of government, reflects India's strong commitment to protecting adolescent girls from cervical cancer".

"India's introduction of HPV vaccination at a national scale will have a far-reaching impact -- accelerating progress not only for the country, but for the Region and the world. Despite being preventable, cervical cancer continues to claim the life of a woman every two minutes globally, and the WHO South-East Asia Region bears nearly one-quarter of the global burden. With today's milestone, nine of the ten countries in the Region now include HPV vaccination in their national immunisation programmes -- a powerful testament to growing regional momentum toward eliminating cervical cancer as a public health problem" she said.

"WHO remains committed to support Member States achieve high and equitable coverage of vaccination, and to strengthen screening and treatment services in line with the global 90-70-90 targets for 2030 vaccinating 90% of girls by age 15, screening 70% of women by ages 35 and 45, and ensuring 90% of women with pre-cancer and invasive cancer receive appropriate treatment"," she said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the 'government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the health and prosperity of the country's daughters'.In line with this commitment, he will this morning at around 11:30 AM will launch the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign in Ajmer, Rajasthan, aimed at preventing cervical cancer.

In an X post, PM Modi said, "We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the daughters of the country are healthy and prosperous. In this direction, this morning, around 11:30 AM, I will launch the nationwide HPV vaccination campaign in Ajmer, Rajasthan. The objective of this initiative is the prevention of cervical cancer. During this time, I will also have the opportunity to lay the foundation stones and inaugurate several projects, along with handing over appointment letters to my young colleagues.

"According to an official press release, the nationwide rollout of the HPV vaccination campaign marks a decisive move in India's public health journey and fulfils the Government's commitment to advancing the vision of "Swastha Nari", ensuring prevention, protection and equity at the core of women's healthcare.

The programme will target approximately 1.15 crore girls aged 14 years every year across all States and Union Territories, said the release. The vaccine will be provided free of cost at designated Government health facilities. (ANI)

