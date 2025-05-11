Patna (Bihar) [India], May 11 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday applauded the efforts of the Indian Armed Forces following the success of Operation Sindoor.

While speaking to the reporters, Singh said, "The whole country is proud of the Indian army's valour...," adding, "Prime Minister Modi and the army have made the country proud. We are proud to be Indians..."

Whereas, earlier today, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal slammed US President Donald Trump over his recent social media post where he offered to mediate between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue following the cessation of hostilities between the two countries.

Sibal stated that "many questions" will be raised following this post, and how "misinformation" was given to the opposition regarding the issue.

He further appealed to the Union Government to call an all-party meeting and a special parliament session over the developments that have taken place in the past few days.

He also appealed to all parties not to attend any meeting until Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't chair it and showcased his confidence that if former PM Manmohan Singh were in the present time, then he would have called an all-party meeting and a special parliament session.

"Many questions will be raised on this tweet as well... So what happened (regarding India-Pakistan understanding), how and why, no information has been given to us regarding this... So we will not issue any criticism today. We only want a special parliament session and an all-party meeting to be called. I want to appeal to all political parties not to attend the meeting until the government assures them that the Prime Minister will be present at the meeting as well... I am confident that if Dr Manmohan Singh had been the Prime Minister today, he would be present in the all-party meeting, and a special session would have been called too", Kapil Sibal told reporters on Sunday.

This came after President Trump on Sunday welcomed the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan saying that millions of people could have died if the peace had not been worked out. The US President was making a reference to a potential nuclear fallout between the two nations.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said, "I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions."

Trump continued to hold on to the claim that the US had helped broker peace and offered to mediate for a solution on Kashmir.

The US President wrote, "I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a "thousand years," a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!" (ANI)

