Baramati (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday expressed surprise at the recent hike in LPG cylinder prices, questioning why the public is not getting the benefit of the fall in crude oil prices in the country.

Sule demanded a reduction in petrol and diesel prices and condemned the Rs 50 hike in LPG cylinder prices. She further said that her party would protest against this hike with full force, stressing the need for relief to the common people amid rising prices.

Speaking to ANI, Sule said, " I am shocked that why are we not benefiting if the prices of the crude oil are decreasing in the country. The rates of petrol and diesel should decrease. And I condemn the Rs. 50 hike in the rates of LPG cylinders. We will protest against it with all our strength."

Earlier today, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav criticised the central government over the LPG cylinder price hike and said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is for only the rich and not the poor.

"Price rise is at its peak. This government is only for the rich, not the poor. They won't talk about the real issues. Inflation will further increase under their rule," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri announced on Monday at a press conference that LPG cylinders, both Ujjwala and non-Ujjwala, will be Rs 50 dearer starting Tuesday.

The price per cylinder of LPG will increase by Rs 50. From Rs 500, it will go up to Rs 550 (for PMUY beneficiaries), and for others, it will go up from Rs 803 to Rs 853," the minister said.

"This is a step which we will review as we go along. We review these every 2-3 weeks," he added.

Following the announcement, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also criticised the central government, asking whether the stoves in people's homes should be burning or their stomachs with hunger.

"Should the stoves in people's homes be burning--or should their stomachs be burning with hunger? If you can't help, at least don't hurt" suits the sadistic BJP government perfectly," the Tamil Nadu CM said on X.

Crude prices have softened over the past from over USD 70 per barrel to USD 63 per barrel on Monday, raising margins for the oil marketing companies (OMCs). (ANI)

