Chandigarh, Sep 22 (PTI) The ruling AAP on Thursday targeted the Punjab Governor for cancelling the special session of the state Assembly and asked him why he preferred the additional solicitor general of India over the state advocate general for legal opinion on the matter.

The Governor on Wednesday withdrew his earlier order calling the special session on Thursday, saying it had sought legal opinion and rules did not allow it.

Addressing the media here, AAP leader and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema slamming Governor Banwarilal Purohit said, "It was a black day when the Governor passed this order. He passed this order on the advice of the additional solicitor general of India, who is a former BJP MP."

"Punjab Advocate General's Office was ignored. Rather than taking the advice of the Punjab AG, the opinion of the Centre's office was taken," said Cheema.

The conspiracy to "murder democracy" in Punjab was hatched here, he alleged.

When Cheema was asked whether the confidence motion chapter is closed or will it be brought in the September 27 session, Cheema evaded a direct reply but said the business advisory committee of the House will decide which business is to be taken up on that day.

Asked whether it will be a single-day session, Cheema said if business is not completed in one sitting, then it can be extended.

CM Mann on Thursday said the Cabinet has decided to hold the session of state Assembly on September 27 and will discuss issues like stubble burning and electricity supply.

Cheema also slammed the BJP, accusing it of toppling governments in many states by offering money or threatening legislators with the CBI or ED raids under the "operation lotus".

It is only AAP that will demolished the BJP's "operation lotus", he said.

He reiterated that at least 10 of its MLAs were approached by the BJP with an offer of Rs 25 crore each in a bid to topple the six-month-old state government.

Cheema said later a case was registered in this regard.

He slammed Congress leaders in Punjab, accusing them of acting as spokespersons of the BJP.

He said many Congress leaders have surrendered before the BJP as they are under the scanner of the CBI and the ED.

