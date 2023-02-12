Mansa (Punjab) [India], February 12 (ANI): Father of the late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur Singh, on Sunday hit out at the Punjab government over the prevailing law and order situation in the state as he questioned why Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had to depute 40 security escorts for his wife if it is so good.

"If the law and order situation in Punjab was so good, why did CM Bhagwant Mann depute 40 security escorts for his wife?" Balkaur Singh said in Mansa.

He further accused the Mann government of 'safeguarding' the state's gangsters.

"I will visit the Thar area where Sidhu was murdered, with his photo so that the government feels ashamed of the prevailing state of affairs," Singh added.

Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 in Mansa, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and declared dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital.

The assailants fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

The investigation suggested Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the daylight killing. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, was also under investigation in this case. Police issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar through Interpol.

The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons, including that of Moosewala.

Moosewala had fought an election from Mansa in the last Assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla.

On November 23, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Bishnoi in a case related to the alleged conspiracy to recruit youth to carry out terror strikes in Delhi and other parts of the country. (ANI)

