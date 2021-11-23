New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the Delhi government to respond why it has stopped the process for recruitment of a new Director in the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS).

The court, which was hearing a plea challenging the extension of tenure granted to IHBAS Director N G Desai after he attained the age of 65 years, was informed that despite an assurance that the process for appointment of a new director would be concluded before November 30, the current director's tenure was extended till 18 October 2022 or when he attains 67 years of age.

Expressing its displeasure, a bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said the government's conduct was an “overreach” and amounted to contempt of court.

The counsel for the petitioner Tej Bahadur Singh said that respondents have disobeyed the court's earlier order which asked the authorities to complete the selection process without unnecessary delay and urged that the official concerned be summoned to court.

While Delhi government counsel sought time to get instructions, counsel for IBHAS said that in 2019 itself, the authorities concerned had passed a resolution in 2019 that the age of retirement of IBHAS Director would be 67 years.

“File reply (as to) why new recruitment process assured by the respondent has stopped. There is a violation of that order (passed in September). They (Delhi government) will show us why that process was stopped,” said the bench as it listed the case for further hearing on December 23.

The petitioner, an ex-employee of the institute, has challenged the extension of Desai's tenure on the ground that he turned 65 years in October 2020 and thus could not continue in the post without the Lt Governor's approval.

He has claimed that the present director of the institute was appointed to the post in 2016 for five years or up to the age of 65 years, whichever was earlier.

The petition has sought quashing of the communications issued in October 2020 extending the tenure of the Director of IHBAS and directing the Delhi government to relieve him from the post.

It has also sought quashing of all the decisions, including the appointment of Joint Director, Administration, taken by the Director after he attained the age of 65 years.

On September 23, the Delhi government had told the court that it had issued an advertisement for the selection of Director in IHBAS, and according to the constitution of a screening committee, all applications would be processed.

It was stated that the entire process of selection was likely to be completed by November 30.

“Having perused the affidavit and heard the learned counsel appearing for Respondents (Delhi government and its concerned Departments) we are sanguine that the entire exercise of selection of the Director of Respondent No. 6 (IBHAS) shall be completed without any unnecessary delay, as assured by RespondentS,” the court had said.

