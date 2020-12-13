New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Amid the rise in fuel prices, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the party has earned around Rs 3 lakh crore additional revenue by increasing the excise duty on fuel in 2020.

"Petrol and diesel prices are sky-rocketing. By increasing excise duty on fuel in 2020, the BJP government has earned around 3 lakh crore additional revenue. But instead of providing relief to the people where is this money going? Please explain. Rs 20,000 crore on Parliament Corridor. Rs 16,000 crore for Prime Minister's plane and Rs 2 crores being spent on advertising daily," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan recently said there has been a rise in fuel prices in the international market because of the recent elections in America and other reasons.

"There has been a rise in fuel prices in the international market because of recent elections in America and other reasons," said Pradhan. (ANI)

