New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Rajasthan have registered much wider gap in registration of male births than female in 2020, according to a data prepared by the Registrar General of India (RGI).

On the sex-wise distribution of registered births revealed that the share of registered female births is about 4 per cent short of registered male births.

Also Read | COVID-19 XE Variant in India: ‘One Confirmed Case of XE COVID Variant Detected in India’, Says INSACOG.

A total of 2,42,22,444 births were registered in India in 2020 of which 1,25,96,700 (52 per cent) were male and 1,16,24,933 (48 per cent) were female, the RGI's report 'Vital Statistics of India based on the Civil Registration System' for the year 2020 said.

This gap is much wider in case of birth registration in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the report said.

Also Read | All Small, Big Parties Should Come On Single Platform To Oust BJP, Says Congress Leader AK Antony.

While data showed that Bihar registered 1443.8 female births in per lakh population in 2020 in comparison to 1600.8 male births.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 785.9 female births in per lakh population in 2020 in comparison to 867.7 male births.

Gujarat registered 525.4 female births in comparison to 577.8 male births and Haryana registered 282.1 female births in comparison to 309.7 male births.

Jharakhand recorded 309.2 female births in comparison to 339.2 male births and Maharashtra recorded 817 female births in comparison to 895 male births.

Uttar Pradesh registered 2330.1 female births in comparison to 2524.0 male births and Rajasthan registered 892.0 female births in comparison to 977.3 male births.

On the other hand, in case of death registration, the share of male registration is about 20.4 per cent more than female in the country.

While in case of death registration, the gap is wider in almost all major states — Jharkhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)