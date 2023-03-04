Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) Widows of three CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack accused the Rajasthan government of not fulfilling its promises made to them and sought permission from Governor Kalraj Mishra to end their own lives, the BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena said on Saturday.

Meena has been sitting on a dharna here with the family members of the martyrs for the last few days.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Her Husband Found Hanging at His House in Pratapgarh.

He along with the wives of the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack went to Raj Bhawan to hand over a representation to the governor. After coming out from Raj Bhawant, they started moving towards the chief minister's residence and were stopped by the police.

Meena alleged that police personnel pushed the women in which Manju Jat, the widow of Rohitashav Lamba got injured and was admitted to the hospital.

Also Read | Migrant Workers Attack: Bihar Officials Hold Meeting With Chennai Collector S Amirtha Jothi.

The BJP leader said that instead of fulfilling the demands of the families of the martyrs, the state government was taking recourse to "dictatorship". "The police misbehaved with them even when they were protesting at the assembly gate recently," he alleged.

Meena and the family members of the Pulwama terror attack martyrs handed over the representation in Raj Bhawan in which Manju Jat, Madhubala, Sundari Devi and Renu Singh sought permission for euthanasia.

Meena is sitting at dharna at Shaheed Smarak with the family members of the martyrs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)