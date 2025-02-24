New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Delhi Police's Special Cell has formally arrested gangster Hashim Baba's wife Zoya Khan in connection with Nadir Shah murder case in 2024, an official said on Monday.

She was earlier arrested on February 19 in a drug-trafficking case, he said, adding that she was arrested in Nadir Shah murder case after the police interrogated her.

The court has granted three-day remand to the police, an officer said.

There is a need to uncover the larger conspiracy and establish Zoya Khan's role in the crime, police said.

The officer also said that they are yet to arrest the accused, Saddam and Salman, also involved in the killing and the police aims to recover the weapons used in the crime.

35-year-old Nadir Shah was shot dead outside his gym in Delhi's Greater Kailash-I on September 12 last year.

