Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde's aide Anant Garje for alleged abetment of suicide after his wife was found dead in Mumbai's Worli area, police officials said.

Dentist Gauri Palve-Garje, wife of Anant Garje, an aide of the Maharashtra minister for animal husbandry, environment and climate change and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, allegedly died by suicide. Ashok Maruti Pavle, the father of the deceased, has filed a complaint against Anant Garje, alleging that his daughter was tortured and harassed by her husband.

Garje has surrendered at Worli Police Station after the complaint was filed.

According to officials, Gauri died by hanging at her residence on Saturday, following which, on Sunday, Ashok Maruti Palve filed a complaint against Anant Garje and his brother Ajay Garje.

The couple had married just a few months ago in February. The Worli Police station has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR)

Further details into the case are awaited. (ANI)

