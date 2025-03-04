Jammu, Mar 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Tuesday said the government will take up the demand for an all-weather tunnel to border areas of Keran and Jumgund in Kupwara district with the Centre.

Replying to a question raised by National Conference MLA Mir Saifullah in the assembly, Choudhary said a Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be prepared and forwarded to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for approval.

He said that the Keran sector is connected with the rest of Jammu and Kashmir via 46.76 km Pharkiyan Gali road, maintained by Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The road remains partially closed during the winter season due to snow accumulation, he said.

"The PMGSY Road Zirhama-Jumgund (length 25.00 km) is a high-altitude road. Snow clearance operations are carried out regularly but during heavy snow spells clearance operation becomes difficult beyond the first six km and gets temporarily delayed till weather improves due to poor visibility, frost action and avalanches from upper reaches, especially in kms from 17th to 20th," he said.

The deputy chief minister said no alternate roads are available at present for the Keran and Jumgund areas, necessitating the need for a tunnel.

Mir said the people of the border villages are facing immense hardships due to the seasonal closure of the road.

The situation is such that a pregnant woman is shifted outside the area before the snowfall, he said.

