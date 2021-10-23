Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Saturday announced that he would be going to Jammu and Kashmir on October 29 to understand and oversee how legal aid is being made available to those in the border areas.

He added that he is looking forward to a harmonious relationship between the judiciary, executive and legislature

Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2021 Chand Timings: Know October 24 Moon Rise Time In Delhi, Mumbai Amritsar, Gurugram And Other Cities Of India.

"I am going to Jammu and Kashmir on 29th October to understand and oversee how legal aid is being made available to those in the border areas, " said the Law Minister Rijiju during the inauguration of Annexe building of Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court.

Congratulating the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the inauguration of the Annexe building of Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court, Rijiju said, "Politics is always there because politics is the essence of democracy. When it comes to democracy, there has to be politics, but there is no politics in the judiciary. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis laid the foundation, and present Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is laying the foundation. This is teamwork".

Also Read | Matchbox Price Increased After 14 Years, to Cost Rs 2 From December 1, Up From Re 1.

"I am also looking forward to a harmonious relationship between the judiciary, executive and legislature. We all are working for our nation. We are committed to dispensing justice to the nation and its citizens. We are a team, we are different organs of our set-up, states. I consider myself to be part of the team, he added.

Reflecting upon the concerns for the Judicial infrastructure, he added, "Judiciary isn't only being given full support but also they're being given space to become robust. To make our democracy successful, a robust judiciary is of the utmost importance". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)