Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Congress will bring a corruption charge sheet against 15 ministers of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, PCC working president and MLA Jitu Patwari said here on Friday.

The BJP government has spent 11 billion rupees on 15 foreign trips, he alleged, further claiming that Chouhan had spent Rs 100 crores in nine roadshows abroad.

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Aaftab Amin Poonawalla Seeks Release of His Debit and Credit Cards To Purchase Day-to-Day Items.

"How much money was spent in the Investor Summits, how much money was received and how much employment was generated, the government should bring white paper on all these issues," the Congress leader said in a press conference here.

He claimed that the state is in debt of Rs 4 lakh crores.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Muslim Youth Thrashed, Handed Over to Police for Roaming With Minor Hindu Girl in Dakshina Kannada.

The BJP is fooling people, Congress will bring a corruption charge sheet against 15 ministers, Patwari said.

Media Department President KK Mishra also said that Congress is not opposed to any summit. Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has conducted five summits till date but investment comes from vision, "not from television," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)