Bengaluru, Nov 5 (PTI) The Karnataka government will introduce a law to stop the confiscation or auction of farmers' property over any delay or non-payment of loan taken for agricultural purposes, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.

Speaking at the concluding session of Krishi Mela and distribution of awards to farmers at the Gandhi Krishi Vignan Kendra (GKVK) campus here, he said in case of non-payment of agricultural loan, farmers must be given more time for repayment instead of confiscating or auctioning their property.

Necessary instructions have already been given to the Department of Cooperation and other departments. As a result the departments are responding to the plight of farmers, he said.

Noting that economic growth is fully dependent on the agricultural sector, Bommai said agricultural universities must take up research regarding agro-economics and give suggestions to the government.

These universities must work in tandem with the government and inform it regarding new research and methodology, the chief minister said.

Both Bengaluru and Dharwad Universities of Agricultural Sciences have been functioning for 58 years and helping farmers. One thousand acres of land has been reserved each in Dharwad and Bengaluru universities for natural farming, he said.

"The varsities have been asked to increase agriculture output with less capital investment and to grow crops without using chemical fertiliser," Bommai said.

The "Yashasvini" health insurance scheme has been re-launched since November 1, the chief minister told the gathering.

Bommai said the state government will launch more farmer-friendly programmes which included giving loan to 10 lakh additional farmers from the current academic year.

He appealed to farmers to think scientifically, try new varieties to increase productivity and take up comprehensive agriculture.

