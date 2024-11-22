Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): A day ahead of declaration of results of the Maharashtra Assembly, President of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar said on Friday that if his party obtains the required numbers in the polls, it will choose the side that can form the government.

"If VBA gets the numbers, tomorrow, to support a party or an alliance to form the government in Maharashtra, we will choose to be with one who can form the government. We will choose power!" posted Prakash Ambedkar on X.

This comes as a message for both - the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (INDIA) bloc.

VBA chief Ambedkar cast his vote for the Maharashtra assembly elections at a polling booth in Akola on voting day---November 20.

The voting for 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra concluded on Wednesday, and the counting of votes is scheduled for November 23.

Most exit polls have projected that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is likely to form government, while some predicted a close contest.

Maharashtra recorded a 62.05 per cent voter turnout, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Wednesday. The ECI said that simultaneous polling for all 288 seats in Maharashtra concluded peacefully.

Despite a range of measures by the Commission for ease of voting, and motivational campaigns, urban voters in the state continued their dismal record of low participation in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Thane.

In Maharashtra, the primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party, while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

This election is significant as it is the first assembly poll in the state following the split in the Shiv Sena and NCP. (ANI)

