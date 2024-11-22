Sukma, November 22: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday, a senior police official said. The gunfight started in the morning in a forest within the jurisdiction of Bhejji police station when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, he said. Sukma Encounter: Fierce Gun Battle Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh, Exchange of Fire Continues Since Morning.

An intermittent exchange of fire is still underway and as per preliminary information, some Naxalites have been gunned down in the encounter, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

