New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The Delhi BJP will continue its struggle against problems like "huge" power bills and pollution faced by people of the national capital, party president Adesh Gupta said after inaugurating a block-level workers' training programme here on Saturday.

Participating in Malviya Nagar block training programme, Gupta also attacked the Arvind Kejriwal government, saying it has a budget of Rs 60,000 crore, but no one knows where this money is being spent as the problems of Delhiites are not being solved.

The two-day training programmes were held in 32 blocks across the city, in which 80 party leaders addressed the workers on a range of topics, including ideology of the party, use of social media, concept of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' and important local issues in Delhi.

Gupta said the aim of the party is not to gain power but to serve the people as it did during the lockdown period even though it was not in power.

"The party workers served every poor and needy person of Delhi at the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi without any discrimination and politics during the lockdown," he said.

He said Delhiites are still facing the problems, including 'huge' electricity bills and increasing pollution, and BJP workers will continue their struggle till the Kejriwal government solves these issues.

The two-day block level training programmes were also addressed by Delhi BJP organisation secretary Siddharthan at CR Park, general secretary and incharge of training, Harsh Malhotra at Nehru Vihar and Kuljeet Singh Chahal at Kishankunj blocks.

On its second day on Sunday, 100 party leaders will address the workers during the training programme at 34 blocks.

The training programmes at all the 280 blocks in Delhi will be organized in a phased manner till November 22, said Delhi BJP media cell head Naveen Kumar.

