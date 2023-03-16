New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Days after stray dogs' attack on two siblings rocked the national capital, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday directed officials to prepare a detailed action plan to make sterilisation more effective in the city.

Mayor also directed the officials to involve members of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA), local community feeders, and dog lovers for the purpose.

Mayor Oberoi today, conducted a press conference to discuss the ongoing issue of stray dogs in the city.

During the conference, the Mayor informed that she was concerned over the Vasant Kunj incident, and as soon as she got to know about the incident, called an emergency meeting of the officials.

She also met with the NGOs working with MCD for the sterilisation of stray dogs. Deputy Mayor Aaley Iqbal and Leader of House Mukesh Goyal were also present at the press conference.

Addressing the Vasant Kunj incident, Shelly Oberoi informed that the post-mortem report of the kids is still awaited and till then, it cannot be confirmed that the incident is caused by the stray dogs.

She said that during the meetings held on the issue, she noticed several loopholes in the current system, including the lack of infrastructure for NGOs, and will be working to fill the gaps in order to make the sterilisation program effective.

It was found that there are approximately six lakh stray dogs in Delhi, but no census has been taken in the last 7-8 years. The Mayor directed officials to prepare a detailed action plan to make sterilisation more effective and involve RWAs, local community feeders, and dog lovers.

The Mayor promised to free the citizens from the problem of dogs while ensuring that dogs in the city are well taken care of. To achieve this, the officials will learn from other cities and bring in the best practices to make the sterilisation program more effective.

"Currently, there are 20 sterilisation centres in the city, out of which 16 are functional. Detailed reports have been asked for, and a detailed action plan will be created based on the feedback received from the centres," she said.

"NGOs have informed the Mayor that the sterilisation centres are working below capacity due to the lack of budget, and NGOs have asked for financial help to improve the infrastructure," she added.

The Mayor said that the AAP Government is committed to resolving the issue of stray dogs in Delhi and creating a safe and healthy environment for both the citizens and the dogs.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi also met with the gaushala stakeholders in the city today with an objective to ensure the upkeep of cows and ensure that they don't stray on roads.

She heard their issues and learned the infrastructural requirements. Following this, she directed officials to make the program effective and promised to resolve the issues in due course of time.

Earlier this month, two siblings, aged seven and five years, were mauled allegedly by stray dogs within two days in two separate incidents in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area. (ANI)

