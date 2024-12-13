New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Hours after Congress released its first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, Garvit Singhvi, who is the party's candidate for the Greater Kailash, said he will work to make the constituency number-1 in Delhi.

He also thanked the party's leaders for giving him the honour of representing the party.

Also Read | Mumbai Building Collapse: 6 Storey Building Partially Collapses in Bhendi Bazar, Search Operations Underway (Watch Video).

"I would like to thank Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and my brother-like Devender Yadav, he has given such a small person such a big opportunity. We are going to do a lot of development in Greater Kailash, that the constituency will become the number 1 constituency in Delhi," he told ANI on Thursday.

Talking about how the party will be reaching out to everyone for the polls, he added, "We are going to reach everyone. Congress is a secular party, we don't believe in jaati (caste), or differentiate between rich or poor, we will keep everyone together."

Also Read | Bahraich Shocker: Class-11 Student of Navayug Inter College Stabs English Teacher for Seizing His Mobile Phone in Classroom.

Hitting out at Aam Aadmi Party, he said "no work has been done" in the constituency.

"As for the work to be done, recently no work has been done here, so we have to do the work anyway, whether it is electricity, sewers, water or anything else. We are going to make sure that there is no deficiency," Singhvi added.

When asked about Saurabh Bharadwaj, who is currently the representative from Greater Kailash, Singhvi said that he does not consider any electoral fight to be a tough fight.

"According to me, we do not consider anywhere a competition or a tough fight. Just think of it as a new hybrid car model being launched, so all the older model will be stopped. If you are getting a hybrid car at the same price, which one would you buy?," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress announced that they will be fielding Ragini Nayak from Wazirpur, Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi, Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar, Devender Yadav (party's Delhi chief) from Badli.

The party has fielded Aruna Kumari from Narela, Mangesh Tyagi from Burari, Shivank Singhal from Adarsh Nagar, Jai Kishan from Sultanpur Majra, Rohit Chaudhary from Nangloi Jat, Praveen Jain from Shalimarbagh, Anil Bhardwaj from Sadar Bazar and Mudit Agarwal from Chandni Chowk.

Delhi Assembly elections are expected to take place in early 2025. In the 2020 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 62 of the 70 seats, while Congress drew blank. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)