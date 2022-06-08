Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said the central bank will ensure the availability of adequate liquidity to meet the productive requirements of the economy.

"Going ahead, while normalising the pandemic related extraordinary liquidity accommodation over a multi-year time frame, the RBI will ensure availability of adequate liquidity to meet the productive requirements of the economy," Das said while announcing the monetary policy.

The RBI will also remain focused on orderly completion of the government's borrowing programme.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today voted unanimously to increase the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 4.90 per cent with immediate effect.

