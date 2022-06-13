New Delhi, June 13 (PTI) The traders' associations of five markets in Delhi, which have been chosen for redevelopment, welcomed the announcement by the AAP government, saying it was a long-pending demand and will help in improving their businesses.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Delhi government will redevelop the Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar markets to make them "world-class".

Traders expressed hope that the beautification of the markets will start soon so that customers, as well as businessmen, can reap the benefit of it.

A representative of the Sarojini Nagar market said the market is in dire need of a revamp as it has seen no repair works for many years.

"We are thankful to the Delhi government. Our market was in dire need of repair work. Tiles are broken and electrical fittings are in disarray. Most importantly, toilet facilities are lacking," said Ashok Randhawa, the president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders' Association.

"Our market is a clothes hub. People from all over the city and tourists come here. I hope the beautification of the markets will begin soon so that the customers and businessmen can reap the benefit of it," he added.

The Kamla Nagar market association hoped that revamping work will begin soon.

"This is the first time any government has thought about the wishes of the traders. Kamla Nagar market is an old market and has remained unchanged since 1950. We hope that the work to rejuvenate the market will begin and it will look like foreign markets," the association said,

Under the Delhi government's project, markets will be beautified and civic amenities enhanced so that footfall increases as does business.

Ashwani Marwah, the general secretary of the Traders Association in Lajpat Nagar said the beautification will help in improving the situation of the market.

"We are just happy that we are considered as one of the important markets of the city. We are thankful to the Delhi government for selecting our market for phase 1 development," he said.

Meanwhile, Sushil Goel, the former president of the Chemical Merchants' Association, has also welcomed the announcement.

"This is a great announcement, This will help in improving the condition of markets in the city," he said.

