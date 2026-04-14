Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Naresh Chauhan, the Principal Media Advisor to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, on Tuesday strongly refuted allegations levelled against him and announced that he would initiate criminal proceedings and file a defamation suit against BJP leader Rajinder Rana and others, besides warning similar action against a newspaper.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Chauhan accused the BJP of lowering the level of political discourse. "The BJP has brought politics down to a personalised and baseless level of attack. Such low-level allegations are being made only for political mileage," he said.

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Chauhan said he would take strict legal recourse against those making "defamatory" statements.

"I will initiate criminal proceedings and file a defamation case against Rajinder Rana and others. I will also issue notice to a newspaper for carrying such baseless allegations," he said.

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Questioning Rana's position, Chauhan asked whether he was speaking in a personal capacity or as a BJP spokesperson.

"Was he addressing the media in his personal capacity or as a BJP spokesperson? I will place all facts about his past deeds before the people of the state," he said.

He further alleged that Rana, a former Congress MLA, had been involved in attempts to destabilise the government.

"He was among those who conspired to destabilise the government two years ago," Chauhan claimed.

Reacting to remarks allegedly calling government advisors 'dalals', Chauhan termed the language 'unfortunate and distorted.'

"We do not indulge in personal attacks or hit below the belt. Such statements reflect desperation for headlines and political gains," he said.

Chauhan also referred to a past incident involving his family, alleging that there had been a plan to kidnap his son.

"This was an unfortunate incident from earlier, which is now being raised without any basis. I will bring facts before the public about those associated with such acts," he said.

Calling the recent Mandi incident 'unfortunate', Chauhan cautioned against politicising crimes.

"Such incidents should not be politicised. If the Leader of Opposition raises concerns on law and order, action will be taken where required, but baseless statements should be avoided," he said.

He accused Jai Ram Thakur of making politically motivated remarks.

"Jai Ram Thakur is under pressure and is politicising every issue instead of offering constructive, merit-based criticism," he added.

Defending the state government, Chauhan said the current administration is focused on development despite financial constraints inherited from the previous regime.

"The previous government left a heavy financial burden. Despite that, the Chief Minister has implemented several welfare schemes, and officials are working towards development," he said.

He further accused the BJP of attempting to disturb the peace of Himachal Pradesh for political gains.

"Himachal has always been a peaceful state. It should not be disturbed just for the sake of capturing power," he added.

Responding to remarks by Congress leader Yudhvir Singh Bain, Chauhan declined to comment.

"I do not even want to respond to such statements," he said.

Reiterating his stance, Chauhan said he would pursue legal action against those making "false and malicious" allegations.

"We will not make personal comments, but we will certainly take legal action. The truth will be placed before the people of Himachal Pradesh," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)