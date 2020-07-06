Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh police will nab Vikas Dubey, history-sheeter and main accused in Kanpur encounter case if he is seen in Chambal or other areas in the state, said Inspector general (IG) of police, Gwalior range, Raja Babu Singh on Monday.

While talking to ANI, Singh said that Madhya Pradesh police are in close co-ordination with Uttar Pradesh police.

"I have a conversation with ADG Kanpur. UP Police have given information that Vikas Dubey's last location was in UP's Auraiya, then he can cross Chambal and come towards Bhind or Morena region of Madhya Pradesh. We have deployed patrolling teams in Chambal and nearby areas. If Vikas Dubey is found in our area, we will get him," Singh said.

"We are in close co-ordination with Uttar Pradesh Police. We are fully cooperating with them," he added.

Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar Sharma, IG Chambal Zone said, "We are in touch with various agencies. We are in a position to assist the agencies even at the short notice in every way possible. We are working on every input and co-ordinating with UP police officials."

Main accused Vikas Dubey's last location was traced in Auraiya and it is suspected that he might have gone to Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan, crossing the Uttar Pradesh border.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has contacted the police of both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Even after 72 hours, UP Police and ATS have not yet discovered anything about the whereabouts of Dubey, sources informed.

Meanwhile, bounty on the arrest of the main accused of Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey, has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakhs. Police have put up his posters put at Unnao toll plaza and in Lakhimpur district near the India-Nepal border area.

Vikas Dubey is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, in which he and his men assailants allegedly opened fire on the police team which came to arrest him on Thursday late night and eight policemen were killed in the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)