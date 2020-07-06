New Delhi, July 6: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday permitted universities and institutions to conduct exams as per safety guidelines approved by the Union Health Ministry. The MHA wrote a letter to Union Higher Education Secretary regarding this. As per the Home Ministry, the examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) Guidelines. Punjab: University Exams Postponed Till July 15, Final Decision Subject to Awaited UGC Guidelines.

The MHA in the letter said, “The final term examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities; and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.” Delhi University Postpones Open Book Exams For Final-Year Students, Funny Memes And Jokes on Cancelled Exams Go Viral.

The MHA’s decision to conduct university exams came days after the Punjab government decided to cancel final year examinations. On July 4, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced the cancellation of college and university examinations in the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the online exams being conducted by some universities will continue uninterrupted. Meanwhile, students who want to improve their performance will have the option to take a fresh examination later once the COVID-19 crisis is over, said the Punjab government.

Earlier this month, the Gujarat government also reversed its earlier decision to hold final year examinations of all universities and colleges in the state. The decision was taken Following directives from the Union government. The state government has now kept on hold or postponed examinations of universities and colleges.

