New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Addressing the issue of the double murder case in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah on Thursday praised the Delhi police for their "efforts" and mentioned that as soon as the information related to the case was received, eight to ten teams found the location of the accused, following which he was caught.

Bodies of a 42-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son were found with their throats slit in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area on Wednesday night.

The BJP MLA said that he has spoken to DCP South East Delhi, Hemant Tiwari and the family of the victim will be given all the necessary assistance.

"As soon as we got the information, we talked to DCP South East, Hemant Tiwari. He constituted 8-10 teams and found the location of the culprit...I am thankful for his efforts. They have caught the culprit. We will provide all the required assistance to the family", the BJP MLA said.

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj attacked the Delhi government over the Lajpat Nagar double murder case. The AAP leader said that the Delhi police is busy with "political work".

Bharadwaj mentioned that the Delhi government have deployed the police in the "VIP" security despite a shortage in the police force.

"Delhi Police is busy with political work... There was already a shortage of Police in Delhi, and the BJP has deployed the remaining in VIP security", Saurabh Bharadwaj told ANI.

The former Delhi minister mentioned that all the BJP ministers and MLAs have taken security. He asked why the BJP leaders are scared. He said that the recruitment of police is important for the state and the Centre is delaying the process for over a decade.

"All the BJP MLAs and Ministers in Delhi have taken security. Even the Delhi BJP President has taken security. Why are they so scared? AAP leaders did not take security. I didn't take any security either... Police recruitment is crucial for improving law and order in Delhi, and the central government has been delaying this process for the past decade", he said.

A 42-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son were murdered by slitting their throats on Wednesday night in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area.

As per DCP South East, Hemant Tiwari, a PCR call was received at 9:43 p.m. on July 2 at the police station, when a 44-year-old man reported that his wife and son were not responding to his calls. The door was closed, and there were blood stains at the gate and on the stairs.

Upon receiving the call, the PCR and investigative officer reached the location where caller Kuldeep, informed that there were visible blood stains on the staircase and his wife and son are not answering his calls.

Meanwhile, the SHO also reached the spot, and the gate was forcibly opened. Inside the premises, the dead bodies of a woman and a child were found.

The victims were identified as 42-year-old Ruchika Sewani, who operates a garment shop along with his husband in the Lajpat Nagar area, and their 14-year-old son Krish, who was a student of Class 10th.

The police have apprehended the main accused of the incident, Mukesh, who is a resident of Bihar's Hajipur. He was apprehended from a train by the Uttar Pradesh police at the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay station. He used to work as a driver and helper at the garment shop. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

