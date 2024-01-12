Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said that the party leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would raise issues relating to farmers, women and youth.

The former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister said that the Yatra would yield results for the grand old party.

Also Read | Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): Know All About India’s Longest Sea Bridge That Will Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12 (Watch Video).

"We will raise issues relating to farmers, women and youth in Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra'. This will benefit the public and Congress...I think people consider INDIA bloc and Congress as a good alternative," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will commence from Imphal on January 14 and cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Block Development Officer Dies by Suicide in Official Residence in Balasore, Investigation Underway.

Rahul Gandhi is all set to cover key constituencies, including Amethi, Rae Bareli and Varanasi.

The march will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21. The slogan of the Yatra is "Nyay ka haq milne tak".

The Congress unveiled the logo and slogan of the party's upcoming Yatra on January 6.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, and General Secretary KC Venugopal were present for the unveiling event held at All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi.

"Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we are starting 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from January 14. 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is our strong step towards providing economic, social, and political justice to the country's people," Kharge said at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)