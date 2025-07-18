Mira Bhayandar (Maharashtra), July 18 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday said if Hindi was made mandatory for Classes 1 to 5 in schools in Maharashtra, his party will "shut down schools".

Speaking at a rally at Mira Bhayandar near Mumbai, he referred to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's latest averment that Hindi will be taught in state schools at any costs.

Earlier this month, the BJP-led government had withdrawn two orders making Hindi mandatory in primary schools following strong opposition by several organisations and political parties including the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Raj's estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking at the rally, Raj also said he was not opposed to any language, but would not tolerate compulsion.

