Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 19 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday visited the flood-affected areas in Jammu to assess the crop losses faced by the farmers. He said that the central government will spare no effort in providing assistance to farmers.

Addressing reporters here Chouhan said, "Today, I have come to Jammu and Kashmir as a humble servant of the people and farmers. The recent natural disaster has caused extensive damage to crops. A central government team was also sent here. But I felt the need to personally witness the farmers' losses. I should discuss and interact with the affected farmers. And then, with the Prime Minister's blessings, we will spare no effort in providing whatever assistance we can to the farmers."

"The crisis is huge. When crops are destroyed, not only are they destroyed, but the farmer's life is ruined. His children's future is devastated. However, farmers should not be saddened. We will overcome this crisis and take them forward. I have come with this resolve. I will observe the damage now," he further said.

Jammu and Kashmir continues to deal with the aftermath of persistent heavy rainfall. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said this year's monsoon has caused widespread damage and promised that the state government would seek substantial support from the Centre.

"This year's rains have caused significant damage in Jammu and Kashmir... We will use whatever financial resources we have to provide relief to the people. We are also in close contact with the central government... We will place our demands before them for a significant package for Jammu and Kashmir...," Omar Abdullah said after visiting Kalaban village in Mendhar subdivision, where land sinking has affected multiple families.

On Monday, nearly 400 residents of Kalaban village in Poonch district were shifted to temporary shelters after several homes developed cracks due to land subsidence triggered by days of continuous rainfall. The village has been declared unsafe, and residents have been advised to evacuate until further notice.

Authorities, with the support of a local NGO, are providing relief material and essentials to the displaced families. The administration has declared Kalaban unsafe and directed residents to evacuate until further notice.

On September 13, nearly 700 people were affected, and about 95 houses were damaged after days of heavy rain. Families housed in relief camps are being supplied with food, drinking water and other basic amenities, officials said.

The region witnessed continuous heavy rainfall in recent days, resulting in swollen rivers and flash flood-like conditions across multiple districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Ramban. (ANI)

