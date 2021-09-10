New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): An accused in the larger conspiracy case relating to northeast Delhi violence told the Delhi High Court on Friday that he will stop greeting people with "As-salamu alaykum" if it is illegal.

"I always greet my friends with salaam. I think I will have to stop it in case it is illegal, " Saifi submitted before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat.

He also submitted that he will approach National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the police for wasting "millions of pages" for filing chargesheets in the conspiracy case, whenever he gets bail.

Delhi Police had told Delhi court On September 1 that Sharjeel Imam had begun his speech with the words 'As-salamu alaykum' which reflected that it was meant to address a particular community and not to the public at large. The prosecution was opposing the bail plea of Sharjeel Imam.

Saifi, Sharjeel Imam and various other accused are facing charges under the provisions of UAPA in the larger conspiracy cases.

The court had adjourned the matter for September 30 for further hearing.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against various accused under the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Section 25, Section 27 Arms Act. (ANI)

