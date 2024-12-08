New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless individuals during cold winter nights, according to officials.

According to the Delhi government's winter action plan 2024-25 launched on November 15, a total of 250 tents are to be set up. The remaining 15 tents have been reserved for an emergency.

"Each tent is equipped with essential amenities such as mattresses, blankets, toilet facilities, and health checkup services, along with three meals a day," an official said

"Security measures have also been taken, with three guards assigned for each tent working eight-hour shifts," he said.

For individuals staying in permanent shelter buildings, additional facilities such as geysers for hot water are being provided to ensure a more comfortable stay during the cold months, he added.

Delhi recorded its coldest night of the season on Saturday, with the mercury dropping to 7.1 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the city recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius with rain predicted during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Delhi government launched its winter action plan on November 15 to address the needs of the homeless.

The DUSIB already operates 197 shelters across the city with a total capacity of 7,092 people. With the additional tents, the capacity will expand further, the official said.

"The government has allocated Rs 3 crore for the implementation of this initiative from November 15, 2023, to March 15, 2025," he said.

As part of the plan, 16 rescue teams are being formed in collaboration with Social Mobilisation Agencies and NGOs. "These teams will operate daily from 10 pm to 4 am, rescuing individuals found sleeping in open spaces or on roadsides," the official explained.

Each team will be equipped with a vehicle, a driver, and two attendants to transport rescued individuals to nearby shelters or hospitals, if required.

A centralised control room has been set up to oversee rescue operations and coordinate information through a helpline, a mobile app, and other sources, the official said.

People can also inform authorities about homeless individuals by uploading photographs on the 'Rain Basera' mobile app which will help track their location via GPS for immediate assistance.

"Awareness campaigns are also being conducted to inform the public about available shelters and rescue services," the official said.

The DUSIB has collaborated with civic agencies to ensure basic amenities such as drinking water, electricity, and sanitation are available at all shelters. Additional facilities like television, hot water, blankets and lockers for personal belongings are also being provided.

Repair and maintenance of existing shelters have been prioritised to ensure they remain in good condition throughout the winter.

"A Joint Apex Advisory Committee (JAAC), led by the DUSIB CEO, is coordinating efforts among various departments, including health, municipal corporations, and police, to ensure smooth implementation of the plan," the official said.

