Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Winter Session of the Haryana Assembly will begin on December 15, an official statement said.

The decision on this matter was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday.

Also Read | Thailand Wedding Horror: 'Drunk' Groom Guns Down Wife, Three Others at Reception in Nam Khieo; Later Dies by Suicide.

"The Winter Session of the Haryana Assembly will begin from December 15," said the statement issued after the meeting.

Along with this, the Chief Minister has also been authorized by the Council of Ministers to do the legislative work of the House.

Also Read | Bad Weather in Delhi: At Least 16 Flights Diverted Due to Heavy Rain and Lightning in National Capital.

The Haryana Government also launched the Haryana Lump Sum Settlement Scheme 2023 for the recovery of the outstanding amount.

With the aim of expediting the recovery of dues and reducing litigation in Haryana, a unique scheme called Lump Sum Settlement Scheme 2023 was approved in the Cabinet meeting held here today under the chairmanship of CM Manohar Lal.

It is noteworthy that the Chief Minister announced in his budget speech that such a scheme would be brought under the Dispute Resolution Scheme for the recovery of dues.

This scheme has been designed to facilitate the recovery of dues governed by various acts of the Excise and Taxation Department in the pre-GST system. This scheme will come into effect on the date of notification. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)