New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day on Wednesday as the Opposition continued ruckus over the suspension of 12 Opposition members of the House.

Before the House was adjourned, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra S Shekhawat moved Dam Safety Bill, 2019 in the Upper House.

Earlier, the upper house was adjourned till 3 pm.

As the house assembled after the first adjournment, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge requested the chair to seek attention over the suspension of 12 MPs.

Seeking permission to the Chair to speak only for three minutes, Kharge said: "On behalf of opposition parties, I will seek the attention of the House over suspension of 12 members."

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected his plea, saying "he cannot allow speaking on the matter as the issue has already been discussed in a meeting yesterday and decision has been taken".

The winter session of Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

