Omicron, a new cryptocurrency token, shot over 900 percent since WHO gave the same name to the new COVID-19 variant. The price of the new cryptocurrency was trading at around $65 on November 27, 2021. Two days later, it touched $689, making a 945 percent increase and outperformed crypto majors such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Cryptocurrency prices in India today (01 Dec 2021).

Omicron was launched at the beginning of last month and was trading steadily at $65 before shooting up. Earlier today, OMIC was trading at $324, with a market cap of $324.73 million. Currently, very little is known about the new digital currency. As such, users should invest in it at their own risk. Where Will Bitcoin End November 2021? 35% Twitter Users Say Above $60K (Check Poll).

Just like Omicron, a similar crypto token SQUID, also saw a surge in its price after the Netflix show Squid Game became popular. As per a report, presently, Omicron can only be traded via SushiSwap, which is said to be a decentralised exchange.

