New Delhi [India] December 22 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned sine die a day ahead of the scheduled date of December 23.

The session has seen Opposition MPs regularly protesting over a host of issues in the Upper House, especially on the revocation of suspension of 12 MPs and sacking of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni over his jailed son Ashish Mishra's involvement in the killing of eight people in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri incident occurred in October beginning.

Also Read | Parambrata Chatterjee Hits at TMC After the Kolkata Civic Poll Results, Says 'Stop Vandalising Opposition Party Offices Now'.

Soon after the papers were laid on the table, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said the Winter Session concludes today with much below business.

The Chairman later announced that the House is adjourned sine die after "Vande Matram" song-- a tradition followed before adjournment of Parliament's both Houses.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man Slits Wife’s Throat in Saharanpur After She Insists on Visiting Her Parents.

The Parliament commenced on November 29 and was scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)