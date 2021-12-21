BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali has tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday despite being fully vaccinated. Ali had attended the ongoing session of Parliament till Monday. He has urged everyone who came into his contact to get tested and isolate themselves.

Check Tweet:

Despite being fully vaccinated, today, I tested positive for #COVID19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also. I request all those who came in my contact to get tested and isolate themselves. I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon. @loksabhaspeaker @LokSabhaSectt — Kunwar Danish Ali (@KDanishAli) December 21, 2021

