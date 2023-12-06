New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The Delhi government has reduced the winter vacations in Delhi schools from 15 to 6 days, as per a circular by the Directorate of Education.

Winter vacation for the academic session 2023-24 was scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 15 but with new orders, the winter vacations in Delhi schools will be for 6 days only.

The circular reads, "The Winter Vacation for the Academic Session 2023-24 was earlier scheduled to be observed from January 1, 2024 (Monday) to January 15, 2024 (Monday). However, to ensure that our students are not adversely affected due to the poor air quality in Delhi, a portion of winter vacation was observed from November 9 to 18, 2023."

"In view of the above, the remaining portion of the Winter Vacation for Academic Session 2023-2024 is scheduled to be observed from 01.01.2024 (Monday) to 06.01.2024 (Saturday)," the circular stated.

"All the heads of schools in Delhi are hereby directed to disseminate this information among all the stakeholders, including the teaching and non-teaching staff, students and parents, through SMC members, mass SMS facilities, phone Calls/ and other suitable means of communication," the circular added. (ANI)

