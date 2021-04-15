Srinagar, Apr 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 1,141 new coronavirus infections that pushed the number of active cases in the union territory past the 10,000-mark for the first time this year, officials said.

With the fresh cases, Jammu and Kashmir's cumulative tally has risen to 1,42,877. The death toll climbed to 2,046 with four new fatalities, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 707 were reported from the Kashmir division and 434 from the Jammu division.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 418, including 71 travellers, followed by 215 in Jammu and 136 in Baramulla.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 10,040, while 13,0971 patients have recovered so far, they said.

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the union territory, the administration has cancelled the ongoing board examinations for Class 10.

