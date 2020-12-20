Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 20 (ANI): As many as 1,152 new cases of novel coronavirus were recorded in Karnataka on Saturday, pushing the tally for active cases to 14,370.

According to the state's Department of Health and Family Welfare, 9,08,275 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Tamil Nadu so far.

With 15 fatalities reported on December 19, 12,004 people have succumbed due to the lethal infection in Karnataka.

A total of 8,81,882 people have recovered from the virus with 2,147 discharges recorded on Saturday.

Meanwhile, with 25,153 new infections in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 case tally crossed the 1-crore mark, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total numbers of recovered and active cases in the country are 95,50,712 and 3,08,751 respectively. Meanwhile, the country's death toll stands at 1,45,136. (ANI)

