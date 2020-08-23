New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Delhi recorded 1,450 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike in August, taking the infection tally to over 1.61 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,300.

Sixteen fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Sunday's spike in fresh cases surpassed Saturday's increase of 1,412 cases, authorities said.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, 6,261 RTPCR, CBNAAT, TrueNat tests and 12,470 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases stood at 1,61,466.

The bulletin said that the number of active cases stood at 11,778, while 1,45,388 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.

The number of COVID-19 containment zones is 627.

