New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): India reported 16,946 new COVID-19 cases and 198 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The overall caseload in the country has reached 1,05,12,093, including 2,13,603 active cases.

With 17,652 discharges in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,46,763. The death toll has gone up to 1,51,727.

At present, there are 65,579 active coronavirus cases in Kerala, the highest in the country, followed by Maharashtra with 53,544 active infections.

According to the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,42,32,305 samples were tested for COVID-19 till January 13, of which 7,43,191 samples were tested yesterday.

On Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that India's active COVID cases declined to 2.14 lakh after 197 days, while the share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 2.04 per cent. (ANI)

