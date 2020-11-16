Chandigarh, Nov 16 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported 2,153 fresh novel coronavirus cases taking the caseload in the state to 2,02,027 and with 19 more fatalities the COVID-19-related death toll in the state rose to 2,038, according to a state health department's daily bulletin.

Of the fresh fatalities, seven were from Hisar, four from Bhiwani, three from Gurgaon, two each from Panchkula and Fatehabad, and one death was reported from Sonipat, it stated.

Districts which reported a big spike in cases included Faridabad (648), Gurgaon(546), Sonipat (134) and Rewari (130), the bulletin said.

The active cases in the state currently stand at 19,342. As many as 1,80,647 people have been discharged after recovery while the recovery rate is 89.42 percent, it said.

