Jaipur, November 16: Veteran Congress leader and Rajasthan State Minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal died on Monday. The 72-year-old breathed his last at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he was undergoing treatment over the past six months. He was hospitalised in May after suffering from brain haemorrhage.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the political fraternity in paying tribute to the deceased leader. A period of state mourning would be observed in Rajasthan tomorrow, with the flag to be flown at half-mast and all government offices to remain closed.

"Deeply saddened at the passing away of my ministerial colleague Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal ji after a prolonged illness. We have been together since 1980. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this most difficult time, may God give them strength. May his soul RIP," Gehlot said, condoling the demise.

"Saddened by the demise of Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal Ji. He was a veteran leader who was passionate about serving Rajasthan. In this hour of sadness, my condolences to his family and supporters," said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

Meghwal played a key role in strengthening the Congress in Rajasthan. He was active in state politics over the past four decades, and was a key supporter of Gehlot. In the incumbent government, he was serving as a Cabinet Minister, in charge of the key portfolios of Social Justice and Empowerment.

