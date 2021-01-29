New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Delhi reported 249 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases across the national capital to 6,34,773 on Friday.

According to the Delhi Health Department, 267 recoveries and six deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries and death toll to 6,22,381 and 10,841 respectively.

The number of active cases stands at 1,551.

Delhi's cumulative positivity rate is 5.98 per cent while the case fatality rate is at 1.71 per cent.

The total COVID-19 cases in the country has mounted to 1,07,20,048 including 1,71,686 active cases and 1,03,94,352 total discharges. (ANI)

