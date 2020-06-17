India News | With 3 More Deaths, COVID-19 Toll in Maha Police Rises to 45

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) With the death of three more personnel of Maharashtra police due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of such fatalities rose to 45 on Wednesday, an official said.

A total of 366 police personnel have recovered from the viral infection during the same period.

The number of active cases in the police force now stands at 1,033, comprising 128 officers and 905 personnel, the official said.

As of June 16, 204 police officers and 1,195 personnel were undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The official further said that number of cases registered in the state under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violating the lockdown norms stands at 1,31,377. He said more than 27,000 people have been arrested.

51 health professionals and 86 police personnel have been attacked by anti-social elements while performing their duties, he said.

Incidents of assault on policemen stopped in the last few days, the official added.

A total of 268 cases of assault on police personnel have been registered and 851 persons arrested, he said.

