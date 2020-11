New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): With 41,100 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases have surged to 88,14,579, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday.

With 447 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,29,635.

The number of total active cases stands at 4,79,216 after a decrease of 1,503 in the last 24 hours while the total discharged cases stand at 82,05,728 with 42,156 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Kerala recorded 4,581 new COVID-19 cases, which is the maximum cases recorded by any state in the country on Sunday. Active cases in the state stand at 74,802, while a total of 4,48,207 people have recovered from the virus so far.

New positive cases saw a steep decline in Delhi on Sunday with the national capital reporting 3,235 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Currently, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 4,85,405 including 39,990 active cases, 4,37,801 recoveries, and 7,614 deaths.

Maharashtra had descended the new COVID-19 cases tally a few days back, reported 2,544 new Coronavirus cases, 3,065 recoveries, and 60 deaths today. There are 84,918 active cases in the State and 16,15,379 patients have recovered so far. The death toll is at 45,974.

As many as 1,565 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Sunday, taking the active cases in the state to 27,146. With the addition of new cases, total cases in the state rose to 8,61,647, including 8,22,953 discharges and 11,529 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh reported1,056 new Coronavirus cases taking the total positive cases in the state to 8,54,011. Currently, there are 18,659 active cases and 8,28,484 people have recovered from viral infection in the state. The death toll in Andhra Pradesh has reached 6,868.

Mizoram reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the total cases to 3,393. A total of 2,820 people have been discharged in the State, after recovering from the infection. Active cases in Mizoram stand at 569, while the death toll reached 4.

Puducherry also recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases. Total positive cases in the Union Territory rose to 36,324, including 984 active cases, 34,732 recoveries, and 608 deaths.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,48,36,819 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 14, of these 8,05,589 samples were tested yesterday. (ANI)

