Panaji, Sep 4 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 count reached 19,863 after 508 new cases were detected on Friday, while the death toll touched 220 as eight people succumbed to the infection, an official said.

A total of 14,747 have recovered so far, including 386 on Friday, he added.

"On Friday, 2,523 samples were tested, of which 1631 were negative, 508 were positive and 384 reports are awaited," he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 19,863, new cases 508, deaths 220, discharged 14,747, active cases 4,896, samples tested till date 2,08,917.

