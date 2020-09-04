New Delhi, September 4: The Union Finance Ministry on Friday issued a detailed list on expenditure management and asked all ministries and departments to review appointments of consultants, curtail functions and ban the use of imported paper for publishing. The new notification has been issued to ensure availability of adequate resources for critical priority schemes.

Issuing the statement, the Finance Ministry said, "In the context of the present financial situation and the consequent pressure on Government resources, there is a need for further economy and rationalisation of non-priority expenditure, while protecting and preserving priority expenditure." Finance Ministry Orders Publishing of All Calendars, Diaries And Other Similar Materials by Govt Depts to be Done Digitally.

Restricting the printing and publishing of books, publications, documents on imported paper, the office memorandum said, "Expenditures on functions such as celebrations of Foundation Day etc, should be discouraged or if felt necessary be appropriately curtailed. In any case, travel for such functions and provision of bags or mementoes should be avoided."

On the issue of recruitment of consultants, the Finance Ministry said, "All ministries or departments may carry out a review of the individual consultants appointed in their respective ministries/departments in consonance with the provisions of GFR and reduce the number of consultants to the minimum requirement."

Adding more, the Finance Ministry barred the ministries to create new posts. It said, "There will be a ban on creation of new posts, except with the approval of the department of expenditure, in ministries/attached offices, subordinate offices, statutory bodies and autonomous bodies. This ban will cover all creation of posts under powers which have been delegated to any organisation regardless of the source of such authority of power."

The Union Ministry stated that the posts that have been created after July 1, 2020 -- without the approval of the department of expenditure and have not yet been filled -- will not be filled. However, proposals may be sent for approval of the department of expenditure. The Finance Ministry stated that secretaries of the ministries or departments will fully be charged with the responsibility of ensuring compliance of the instructions.

