Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra on Wednesday crossed the 4 lakh-mark and reached 4,00,651 with addition of 9,211 new patients, state Health department said.

The number of fatalities mounted by 298, including 60 in Mumbai, to 14,463, Health Minster Rajesh Tope said.

A total of 7,478 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 2,39,755.

Maharashtra now has 1,46,129 active cases.

A total of 20,16,234 people have been tested so far in the state, the department said.

