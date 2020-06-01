India News | With 990 Fresh Cases, Delhi's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 20,834

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Delhi recorded 990 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 20,834, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 523, the authorities said here.

The number of active cases stands at 11,565, while 8,746 patients have been cured, they said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The national capital recorded its highest daily rise of 1,295 cases on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)